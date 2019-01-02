A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the death of her baby, who was found in a North Philadelphia dumpster on New Year's Eve.The teen, who is not being identified by police because of her age, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.In a news conference Wednesday, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said more charges are possible.However, he said, investigators must first determine whether the baby was born alive.The newborn baby boy was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital after he was found late Monday night.Police said it all began around 10:30 p.m. when a woman approached officers at 22nd and Lehigh streets, three blocks away from where she had discovered the newborn in a dumpster.Detectives say the woman informed them the baby had been placed there by her daughter's 15-year-old friend.Police say they found the teen, and her mother, inside their home on the 2700 block of Judson Street. Investigators believe that's where the teen gave birth.The teen and her mother were taken to the Special Victims Unit.The teen girl was placed under arrest and was then taken to Temple Hospital for precautionary medical treatment.------