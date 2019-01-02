Teen mom charged after baby found in North Philadelphia dumpster; more charges possible

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl, 15, arrested after baby found in dumpster dies: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., January 1, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the death of her baby, who was found in a North Philadelphia dumpster on New Year's Eve.

The teen, who is not being identified by police because of her age, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

In a news conference Wednesday, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said more charges are possible.

However, he said, investigators must first determine whether the baby was born alive.

The newborn baby boy was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital after he was found late Monday night.

Police said it all began around 10:30 p.m. when a woman approached officers at 22nd and Lehigh streets, three blocks away from where she had discovered the newborn in a dumpster.

Detectives say the woman informed them the baby had been placed there by her daughter's 15-year-old friend.

Police say they found the teen, and her mother, inside their home on the 2700 block of Judson Street. Investigators believe that's where the teen gave birth.

The teen and her mother were taken to the Special Victims Unit.

The teen girl was placed under arrest and was then taken to Temple Hospital for precautionary medical treatment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild deathbaby deathmother chargedNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
Person of interest in custody after 3 West Philly fires
Teen dies after incident at Blue Mountain Resort
Fletcher Cox named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Man impaled on deer statue on Eakins Oval
WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away
Philadelphia Mummers Parade results
Ban on smoking at N.J. public beaches, parks in 2019
Show More
Action News Morning Update
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Mega Millions: $425M jackpot won in NY, $4M ticket in Pa.
Pranking teens say man with gun chased them before deadly crash
AccuWeather: A Chilly Return To Work and School
More News