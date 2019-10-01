Teen robbed, shot in back after exiting bus in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 19-year-old man shot in the back after exiting a bus in West Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on 59th Street near Baltimore Avenue.

Police said the man was exiting the bus when he was robbed at gunpoint. They said they are not sure what was stolen at this time. A backpack was recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the location.



The shooting occurred in close proximity to the KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
busphilly newsshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police confirm at least 4 cases of child luring in Delco
Troubleshooters: Baby death in infant inclined sleeper leads to lawsuit
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Asbestos found in 2 Philly schools: Officials
AccuWeather: Warmer, more humid today
Man dies after being shot in buttocks: Philadelphia police
Texas man allegedly guns down home invader, goes back to bed
Show More
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Brazen thief targets Halloween decorations in Roxborough
Philly police find possibly incriminating videos after officer's arrest
3 men hurt after triple shooting in Philadelphia
Officials: Drug trafficking a problem in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News