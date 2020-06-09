Teenager shoots, kills girlfriend's father in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a 19-year-old man who they say shot and killed his girlfriend's father in North Philadelphia.

Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 2600 block of North Bosnall Street for a shooting.

Police found the 46-year-old victim had been shot in the head.

According to investigators, the 19-year-old was fighting with his girlfriend when her father intervened.

Police said the teen took out a gun and shot the father.

The suspected killer was able to drive away from the scene, police said.

Authorities said they know who he is and have the vehicle description.
