15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in the city's Juniata section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old girl was a victim of gun violence in Philadelphia this weekend.
She was shot in the city's Juniata section just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
It happened in the 3900 block of L Street, near Erie Avenue.
The victim told police she was shot in an alley way behind a house.
She is in stable condition.
Action News is told three men were seen driving away from the scene in a Toyota.
No word on what started this shooting.
