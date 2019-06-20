Teen shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen has died after being shot in the head in West Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:13 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Allison Street.

The victim is believed to be from 15-17 years old.

Police say he was shot twice in the head and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
