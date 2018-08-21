Teenager hanging with friends shot in West Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4016480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teenager shot in West Philadelphia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 21, 2018.

A 15-year-old boy hanging with friends was shot in the chest in West Philadelphia and critically injured, police say.It happened on the 5400 block of Cherry Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.Authorities say the teen was with friends when he got into a confrontation with the gunman. They say the suspect and the victim knew each other."We believe the victim, the shooter, and at least one other male were all hanging out together when the shot was fired, so we don't have a motive for the shooting at this time," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police rushed the boy to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has been upgraded to stable.Police say they know the identity of the shooter, but are still searching for him.A juvenile who was with the group was taken in for questioning.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------