Teenager hanging with friends shot in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

15-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 21, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 15-year-old boy hanging with friends was shot in the chest in West Philadelphia and critically injured, police say.

It happened on the 5400 block of Cherry Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the teen was with friends when he got into a confrontation with the gunman. They say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

"We believe the victim, the shooter, and at least one other male were all hanging out together when the shot was fired, so we don't have a motive for the shooting at this time," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police rushed the boy to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has been upgraded to stable.

Police say they know the identity of the shooter, but are still searching for him.

A juvenile who was with the group was taken in for questioning.
This is the second teenager shot in a 24-hour period in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

EMBED More News Videos

Teenager shot in West Philadelphia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 21, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingteenagerteenagersWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at Hilton Head resort
US deports former Nazi camp guard, 95, to Germany
Police: Man gropes 2 teens in Warrington Target
Water main break flooding road in Havertown, Pa.
Colorado man admits wife's murder, blames her for daughters' deaths
Police shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Tacony
Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Thieves steal $10,000 worth of equipment from youth football team
Suspect steals cruiser, leads police on high speed chase
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
More News