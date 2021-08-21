arrest

'A lot of us were on edge': 2 suspected carjackers captured in East Falls: Police

Officials say the suspects were captured by an undercover officer when they drove by in a stolen Toyota Camry.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

2 suspected carjackers captured in East Falls: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Philadelphia residents are breathing a sigh of relief after two suspected carjackers have been arrested Friday after terrorizing various neighbors for weeks.

"It makes me feel much better because a lot of us were on edge," said Rita Tarsiewicz of East Falls.

Action News was there exclusively as Philadelphia police in the 39th district captured the two suspected carjackers.

Officials say the suspects were captured by an undercover officer when they drove by in a stolen Toyota Camry on the 3300 block of Cresson Street.

A car that had been carjacked a couple of days earlier.

"I was happy to see the police were here and took care of it, captured two of them," said Ellen Bateman of East Falls.

Officials arrested two 15-year-old boys believed to be responsible for at least three or four carjackings during the last three or four weeks.

Police found them in possession of keys they believe belong to other cars that were also carjacked.

One of the incidents happened Thursday on the 3400 block of Indian Queen Lane as a man was entering his car at 5:30 p.m.

"One got in the back seat, and one got in the front, and he just got out of the car with no argument, and they took his car," said Tarsiewicz.

Residents say there is some relief and hope that those arrested are not let out of jail anytime soon.

"Hopefully, it'll bring an end to this, at least for a while anyway," said Bateman.

The two 15-year-old males face multiple charges of robbery, stolen autos, reckless endangerment, and related offenses.

ALSO RELATED: Suspects shoot, carjack man sitting in his SUV in Philadelphia

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east falls (philadelphia)arrestteenagerscarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
2 men arrested in murder of 22-year-old from Chester County: Officials
Father, son arrested for using fake vaccine cards in Hawaii
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
Family decries controversial arrest of Texas teen
TOP STORIES
US Army captain: The goal is get people out of Afghanistan immediately
Newlywed in a coma after brutal beating in Queen Village: Police
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine is 'imminent': Official
Biden's pledge to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'
Camden City School District plans for 2 teachers in some classrooms
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pa. airport
Philadelphia, NJ expected to mandate vaccines for school workers
Show More
Teen playing basketball with brother at playground dies from gunshots
Coyote walks into classroom on students' first day of school
School will pay parents to drive their kids to class - $700 per child
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Melissa Joan Hart reveals breakthrough COVID infection
More TOP STORIES News