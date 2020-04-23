Police cheer on Temple University Hospital medical staff starting their evening shift

We cannot thank the amazing doctors, nurses and all medical teams at @TempleHealth enough for keeping us safe and healthy. Much love! Heroes! pic.twitter.com/KatfOncWUx — Temple Police (@TU_Police) April 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University Police showed their support for health care workers Wednesday night.The officers stood outside Temple University Hospital.They cheered and clapped for the doctors and nurses going inside the hospital to work on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic."We cannot thank the amazing doctors, nurses and all medical teams at @TempleHealth enough for keeping us safe and healthy. Much love! Heroes!" Temple Police tweeted.The police said they wanted to show their gratitude for the workers' bravery and commitment."What an incredible way to show up for our staff as they come in for the evening shift. Thank you @TU_Police for your support and for helping us keep our community safe. We appreciate you!" Temple Health tweeted.