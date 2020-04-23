Health & Fitness

Police cheer on Temple University Hospital medical staff starting their evening shift

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University Police showed their support for health care workers Wednesday night.

The officers stood outside Temple University Hospital.



They cheered and clapped for the doctors and nurses going inside the hospital to work on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

"We cannot thank the amazing doctors, nurses and all medical teams at @TempleHealth enough for keeping us safe and healthy. Much love! Heroes!" Temple Police tweeted.



The police said they wanted to show their gratitude for the workers' bravery and commitment.

"What an incredible way to show up for our staff as they come in for the evening shift. Thank you @TU_Police for your support and for helping us keep our community safe. We appreciate you!" Temple Health tweeted.



Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth philadelphiatemple healthcoronaviruspolicephilly proudtemple universitycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
SEPTA: No job action expected Thursday
Triple shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 critically
Shooting call leads police to 3-car crash, no victims found
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Late Rain Today
Show More
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care workers
Desperation, frustration in age of COVID-19
Runaway pig leads CT police on 45 minute chase
Former Temple players have been dreaming of NFL Draft since childhood
Dan Allen is a NFL Draft long shot but he's ready
More TOP STORIES News