Temple University faculty union could hold no-confidence vote on President Jason Wingard on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) could hold a no-confidence vote on Monday regarding top Temple University administration officials.

The announcement came after an emergency town hall meeting on Friday that was attended virtually by 580 members of the union.

According to a release from the union, the members expressed concerns over hiring, longtime professors being let go, class caps and contracts. Others have raised concerns over violence and the current strike by the Temple University Graduate Students Association (TUGSA), which entered its 32nd day on Friday.

TAUP's executives will meet on March 6 to discuss a path forward that could include a vote of no confidence in three administration officials: President Jason Wingard, Provost Gregory Mandel and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser.

"I've lost confidence in my president," said Belinda Peter, a member of TUGSA who was picketing on Friday. "To me the possibility of this no-confidence vote, and the fact that the faculty are meeting to talk about this, is a positive sign."

Wingard started at Temple in July 2021 and has been under immense pressure in recent months with rising crime near campus and the killing of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald last month.

Gianni Quattrocchi, the university's student body president, doesn't think the vote is productive.

"A vote of no confidence, in addition to being symbolic and ceremonial, is damaging to the university," said Quattrocchi.

He said the problems faced by the university existed before the current administration and are not isolated to Temple's campus.

"Having a university without a president is not in anyone's interest. And ousting someone over nationwide systemic issues is not in anyone's interest, or even logical," he said.

A no-confidence vote would be symbolic and holds no real power.