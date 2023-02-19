Temple University police officer fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia

The wounded officer was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University police officer has died following a shooting Saturday evening in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue. The officer was shot in the head.

The officer was on patrol at the time of the shooting.

The wounded officer was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The university released the following statement Saturday night:



Temple University is heartbroken to confirm that a Temple University police officer was shot at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue while trying to apprehend the suspect in a robbery of a convenience store located at the corner of Cecil B. Moore and 15th Street. The officer was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.



Both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Temple University Police Department are still gathering information regarding the incident. Out of respect for the officer's friends and family, we will not be releasing his identity at this time.



There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim's family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time.

No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.





