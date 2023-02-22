TUGSA votes down tentative agreement with Temple University; strike continues

TUGSA has been negotiating with the administration for higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions.

Temple University and the striking graduate students have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, university officials announced Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Temple Graduate Union has voted down a tentative agreement offered by the university on Tuesday, according to Temple University Graduate Students' Association (TUGSA).

TUGSA said over 92% of the voters rejected the agreement, with over 83% voter turnout.

The vote comes just days after TUGSA and the university said they reached the tentative agreement.

"The union has notified the University of the results and offered to return to bargaining as early as tomorrow, Wednesday morning. The strike will continue until a new Tentative Agreement is reached and accepted by TUGSA members," TUGSA said in a news release.

The tentative agreement contained minimal raises and no healthcare coverage for dependents, TUGSA said. The proposed wage increases would bring the average grad worker stipend to around only $22,000 in the first year.

"Despite the university offering to reinstate benefits that it cut during the strike in this tentative agreement, the terms of this proposed contract still fail to meet our basic needs," said TUGSA member Amanda Whitehead, a long-time instructor in the dance department. "These benefits should've never been cut in the first place."

