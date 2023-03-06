Temple faculty union could hold no-confidence vote in President Wingard, Provost Mandel on Monday

Members of Temple University's faculty union will meet on Monday and possibly take a vote of no-confidence in two school leaders.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of Temple University's faculty union will meet on Monday and possibly take a vote of no-confidence in two school leaders: President Jason Wingard and Provost Gregory Mandel.

Both have been under immense pressure in recent months with rising crime around campus.

That includes the killing of Temple police sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald two weeks ago.

An emergency town hall meeting on Friday was attended virtually by 580 members of the union.

According to a release from the union, the members expressed concerns over hiring, longtime professors being let go, class caps and contracts. Others have raised concerns over violence and the current strike by the Temple University Graduate Students Association (TUGSA).

"I've lost confidence in my president," said Belinda Peter, a member of TUGSA who was picketing on Friday. "To me the possibility of this no-confidence vote, and the fact that the faculty are meeting to talk about this, is a positive sign."

Wingard started at Temple in July 2021 and has been under immense pressure in recent months with rising crime near campus and the killing of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald last month.

Gianni Quattrocchi, the university's student body president, doesn't think the vote is productive.

"A vote of no confidence, in addition to being symbolic and ceremonial, is damaging to the university," said Quattrocchi.

He said the problems faced by the university existed before the current administration and are not isolated to Temple's campus.

"Having a university without a president is not in anyone's interest. And ousting someone over nationwide systemic issues is not in anyone's interest, or even logical," he said.

A no-confidence vote would be symbolic and holds no real power.