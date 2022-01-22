temple university

Temple University updates mask guidelines ahead of students' return to campus

Temple says students who do not have an upgraded mask can pick one up on campus.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University students can no longer wear cloth masks when they return to classes on Monday.

Temple students studied virtual for the first three weeks of classes in the 2022 spring semester from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

The adjustment was due to the significant increase of COVID-19 cases around the country and throughout the region.

The university says students can wear a surgical mask, a surgical mask with a cloth mask over it, or follow the CDC's recommendations and wear a KN95 mask.

Students who do not have an upgraded mask can pick one up on campus.

