Temple, Philadelphia police team up for joint active shooting training ahead of fall semester

The 6abc data team found during the last school year, there were 28 shootings within a quarter mile of campus boundaries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time, Temple University police and Philadelphia police teamed up for active shooter training on Friday.

Inside the Liacouras Center on Temple's campus, officers from both departments had the opportunity to refresh their skills and work together during a simulated active shooter situation.

"It's intense because you never know what you're walking into," said David Alston, a Temple police officer.

Temple Police Lieutenant Brian Crawford says Temple has participated in this type of training since 2005.

This event was held to ensure Temple and Philadelphia police officers are training on the same tactics for the possibility of a situation where they would jointly respond.

"If something happens on campus or around campus, we're all going to be responding together," said Dr. Jennifer Griffin, Temple's vice president of public safety. "So we want to make sure we are not only communicating, but our tactics are sound."

The training took place just a couple of weeks before the first Temple students are set to arrive on campus for the fall semester.

In anticipation of their return, Griffin says the university has increased bike and foot patrols.

She also said the department is participating in a pilot program that has officers working 12-hour shifts. Griffin said it will ensure additional officers are working each shift and that they get more days off.

Three of them were fatal, including the killing of Temple University police officer Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, who was shot in the head while responding to reports of a robbery.

"It's hard for all of us, myself included. It's been very tough," Lt. Crawford said. "It just shows that trainings like this are good just to sharpen our skills and work together as a team."