Temple University to launch new safety measures as community reels from student carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a carjacking in North Philadelphia that involved a Temple University student.

Police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of Fontain Street.

Officers say as the woman was walking to her car, she was approached by three people who grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against the vehicle.

The woman was able to get away, but police say the three men got away in her 2017 red Subaru Impreza.

Temple confirmed the victim is a student at the university.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made.

With just three weeks to go until the start of the fall semester, Temple University officials are taking steps to ensure safety on and around campus.

In light of crime in the area, Temple officials say the university is launching a new campus safety app on August 14 that will connect directly with campus police.

The 'TUSafe app' will include the ability to chat with Temple police, call Temple police, call 911, or start a virtual safe walk.

In another effort to curb crime, Temple is introducing new public safety personnel.

Temple's Department of Public Safety recently reorganized to increase professionalism, training, and organizational development to better serve both the Temple and North Philadelphia communities.

As part of this reorganization, they hired a deputy director of organizational affairs, a director of tactics and professional development, and an associate director of organization administration.

Finally, the university and the university police association have reached a new agreement that both sides believe will help with recruiting and retaining highly-qualified police officers.

The 6abc data team found crime statistics from around the university this year.

The data shows 283 motor vehicle thefts, 37 robberies with a firearm, and 45 robberies without a firearm within a quarter mile of Temple's campus.

The data team also found there have been 446 robberies over the past year in the Philadelphia police's 22nd District, where Temple is located. That's up 9% from the average over the last three years.

Families touring the campus on Monday said they have limited concerns about crime in the area.

"I think it's pretty safe. I notice a lot of security cameras looking up on corners of buildings, the alleyways, and walkways," said Kevin Allford, whose son is interested in going to Temple.

Temple students say while they are concerned about crime around campus, they feel as if the university is doing the best it can.

"There definitely seems to be a lot of support, especially with security," freshman student Rayanne Silveira said. "Whenever they are around, I feel like it's good."