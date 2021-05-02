deck collapse

Tennessee deck collapse: 11 injured at restaurant outside Chattanooga

By Hollie Silverman, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Aftermath of restaurant deck collapse in Tennessee

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. -- Eleven people were taken to the hospital after a restaurant deck collapsed on Saturday afternoon, the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

Authorities responded to a 911 call around 4 p.m. reporting that more than 40 people had fallen from a collapsed deck at a restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, the release said.

Authorities said a birthday party was taking place at the time of the collapse.

Eleven people were taken to the hospital after a restaurant deck collapsed on May 1, the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management



Of the 11 people taken to the hospital, two had critical injuries and nine had non-critical injuries, the release said.

"Damages are unknown at this time," it added. "Hamilton County Building Codes has been notified and will inspect the deck to find the cause of the collapse."

Soddy-Daisy is located in the southeast part of the state, about 16 miles from Chattanooga.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseedeck collapseu.s. & world
DECK COLLAPSE
Deck collapse sends 9 plummeting to rocky shore below CA home
Witness says baby pulled from Wildwood deck collapse
Several injured in Sea Isle City deck collapse
3 hurt when deck collapses during party in South Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stray bullet kills man inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News