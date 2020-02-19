Tessa Majors murder: Third teenage suspect charged in New York City

NEW YORK -- A third teenage suspect is now custody in connection with the brutal murder of a Barnard College freshman last month.
14-year-old Luciano Lewis surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney's office at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Lewis is being charged as an adult with second degree murder, first degree robbery and second degree robbery. He will arraigned later Wednesday.
Lewis is the second 14-year-old to be charged, and the third teen in custody, in the fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors in a park near Columbia University on New York's Upper West Side.
His arrest comes on same day 14-year-old Rashaun Weaver was being arraigned on murder charges.
Police and prosecutors say they have built a strong case based on video evidence, DNA and Weaver's own statements.
We are showing the pictures of Weaver released by the NYPD in December because he is being charged as an adult, and because of the severity of the charges.
RELATED: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Barnard College student murder
Weaver is charged with two counts of second degree murder plus robbery for the December 11 stabbing death of Majors in Morningside Park.
A 13-year-old whom police also arrested implicated Weaver, who police say quickly went into hiding.
That 13-year-old, who is being charged as a juvenile, remains in custody, awaiting a family court trial in March.
Investigators say Weaver admitted to being in the park and hitting Majors with a knife after she wouldn't hand over her phone.
Forensic evidence shows his DNA on her fingernail clippings. And police say video surveillance showed Weaver wearing the same jacket while committing another knifepoint robbery days before.
Majors was stabbed multiple times before limping up a flight of stairs.
Her final words: "Help me, I'm being robbed!"
"Sadly, it cannot bring back this young woman," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "What we can do is say that we are confident we have the person in custody who stabbed her, and that person will face justice in a court of law."
While Weaver is being charged as an adult police say they are taking extra precautions because he is only 14.
