6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration in the books

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This year's reimagined 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Celebration was a different format than usual but still jam-packed with fun.6abc's Karen Rogers cut the ribbon to get this celebration going on a Thanksgiving unlike any other.We had help from a lot of our friends, including Carson Kressley and ABC's Ginger Zee.America's longest-running Thanksgiving celebration was re-created to keep the festivities, talent, big names and energy while staying safe in this unusual year.Dancers, singers and performers beamed in from around the country.We relived some of our favorite performances from years past and showcased new ones, which were all recorded in small groups and woven together through editing.Five hundred people from around the country formed a Zoom audience.Balloons like Mr. Turkey were recorded this fall in Dilworth Park. The socially distant handlers circled City Hall.Shoebox floats, created by viewers and the 6abc family, earned their place in front of our virtual grandstand.Of course, this year is different, but what remains the same is that it is the best way to kick off the holiday season.Happy Thanksgiving!