Shoppers look to save money on Thanksgiving dinner as prices skyrocket

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With Thanksgiving just days away, families are making their way to grocery stores as prices for key items have skyrocketed.

"You know what, too bad," said Wanda Crockett of East Falls. "I'm still preparing everything I've done every single year. It's Thanksgiving, I'll just cut back after that."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a turkey is up 17% from last year. But if you want to switch it up this year, beef and veal prices are actually down 3.6% compared to a year ago.

"The grain costs more to feed them, the fuel costs more to deliver them, the electric to freeze them," said Dr. John Stanton, professor of Food Marketing at Saint Joseph's University. "Basically all the costs went up and unfortunately, it gets passed on to the consumer."

Throughout the region, food banks are working around the clock. In Camden, New Jersey, 600 turkeys and other essentials were donated to families on Saturday.

"We'll be delivering turkeys for families that are in need to help them in this holiday of Thanksgiving," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "We're also giving out coats today, hats, gloves. I can't say enough about everyone involved."

Over in Wilmington, Delaware, the West End Neighborhood House donated essential Thanksgiving dishes to those in need.

"We're serving 600 families," said Paul Calistro, executive director of West End Neighborhood House. "Turkey, homemade pies, all the fillings, bread. We've got about 100 volunteers and a bunch of groups working together to make sure everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving."

And for families trying to save some money this year, experts recommend buying store-label products instead.

"In today's market, the store brands are just as good as any of the national brands and they're generally a little cheaper," said Stanton.