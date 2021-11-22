Volunteers help provide food, Thanksgiving turkeys for hundreds of families in Camden, New Jersey

FEEDING HUNDREDS OF FAMILIES:

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Volunteers were hard at work Monday morning setting up a grocery store that will help provide a Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of families in Camden, New Jersey.The basketball court in the Neighborhood Center in Camden is being transformed into what they're calling a "community flash grocery store." It will open on Tuesday morning for pre-approved families to shop for free.Boxes of food and frozen turkeys were being dropped off by the dozen, and it's all made possible by donations from many churches and organizations from across New Jersey."Well, you know, there's a lot of people in need," said Jerry Federici, a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Woodstown.Volunteers said the main goal is to help Camden families who are having a hard time putting food on the table."God gave us what we have and we just give back to God's people," said Jim Kiates, a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Woodstown.This year, roughly 350 pre-approved families who are in the SNAP program are taking part, according to Mike Landis, executive director of Neighborhood Center. "We enjoy it. It's a joy to be able to share love and to be able to do something for this community is just fantastic."The Neighborhood Center has been helping families for more than 100 years and it means a lot to those who are now helping to lead the way in the effort to make a difference in Camden."It's good to see families get what they need, but they get an abundance of it," said Zhaire McCormick, assistant director of Neighborhood Center.The center will host the pre-approved families Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is still accepting donations for those who would like to support it.