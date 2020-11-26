The 2020 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration

Philadelphia (WPVI) -- It's here - Thanksgiving Day - and along with it, the 2020 version of Philadelphia's dearest holiday tradition: the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration.We couldn't have a parade this year, but we are still having a morning of family fun. Join Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Alicia Vitarelli, Karen Rogers and one of the best Thanksgiving morning line-ups ever.We have special guest hosts, Carson Kressley and Julia Rae, along with Ginger Zee of "Good Morning America," "Live with Kelly and Ryan" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Philadelphia's DJ Jazzy Jeff and so much more!Whatever your favorite parts of a parade are, you'll see them this morning: balloons, floats, marching bands, big musical performances - and yes, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive for the season.Sit back and enjoy from the comfort and safety fo your own home this year.Beginning at 9:30, check out Adam and Alicia and their watch party on the Dunkin' Fan Cam.Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at 6abc!