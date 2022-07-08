localish

The Cauldron is Philly's magical fantasy-inspired bar and restaurant

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

The Cauldron is Philly's magical fantasy-inspired bar and restaurant

PHILADELPHIA -- With a magic wand, you can head to the magical menagerie, insert a wizard coin, wave your wand and the unicorns will dispense the cocktail or mocktail of your choice.

At your table, there is the potion-making experience. It's like an escape room meets cocktail-making class, where you brew concoctions with your dining companions.

The Cauldron is the concept of Matthew Courtland, of Medford, New Jersey.

He invented the magic wand, filled with sensor-based technology that he programs to pair with equipment.

David Duckworth is the co-founder and both are on a mission to bring magic to life.

They opened their first location in London. Philly is the sixth spot and only the second in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
The Cauldron is Philly's magical fantasy-inspired bar and restaurant
Broadway showcase spotlights talents of disabled performers
New Disney attraction celebrates Princess Tiana
How Spectrum Fusion empowers adults with autism
TOP STORIES
7 young suspects wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old man
Mom of accused gunman in Delco road rage shooting charged
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
Alert nurse helps NJ police capture Center City rape suspect
Mom speaks out after 12-year-old daughter went missing after flight
Pa. 911 dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death
No splash but plenty of substance in Sixers' offseason moves
Show More
Senate GOP advances Pa. constitutional amendment on abortion
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
21-year-old, 20-year-old killed in Philly double shooting
Boy, 11, seriously injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Highland Park mayor was the Cub Scout leader to alleged July 4 gunman
More TOP STORIES News