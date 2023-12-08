Nicole Cashman dishes on what's next for Philly's public relations powerhouse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The name Nicole Cashman has become synonymous with hype, celebration and promotion of Philadelphia. It's something the public relations powerhouse has done with great pride for the past two decades in her hometown.

Cashman sat down with Action News at her Wyndmoor home to tell us about her next big role in the city's comeback.

"Twenty-three years ago, I sat here and I thought Philadelphia needs some excitement," Cashman explains. "It needs a focus on all of the things that make us unique: the dining, the emerging hotels, the arts and culture, some of our really amazing nonprofits, fashion, beauty, retail. Philadelphia was under-hyped, under-promoted, under-appreciated."

This is where Cashman grew up. It's her city.

"We needed to celebrate and hype up the cool stuff," she says.

So Cashman, a Drexel University alumna, accepted the challenge, creating Cashman & Associates and blazing a trail in our city's public relations industry.

"I didn't set out to be an entrepreneur," she says. "I didn't see myself originally as an entrepreneur. But now, being one, I really want to make sure that people, all people, women, know that an entrepreneurial journey can be theirs."

And now, Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker just tapped Cashman as a vice chair for her 2026 transition committee.

"I was honored and up for the challenge, because, as you know, 2026 is going to be a huge year for Philadelphia," she says.

2026 will bring a year-long celebration to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. Cashman says this moment is so reminiscent of when she first emerged on the scene.

"Almost 25 years ago, this city was in its first Renaissance," she says. "I think that the city is about to go into its second renaissance. For me to be able to be a part of that at a leadership level and help really steer that journey, that's what's motivated me every day."