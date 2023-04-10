61st Philadelphia Show returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Show last year raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 61st Philadelphia Show is returning to the city as one of the nation's leading art, antique and design fairs.

The show is set to take place against the backdrop of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Officials say about 42 of the country's leading art dealers will have various works of art on display for attendees to learn about or purchase.

While fine arts and design will be the main attraction, proceeds from the tickets go to museum programs, helping to keep access to the arts available for everyone.

"When you take those barriers down, you make the museum accessible and welcoming to everybody and that's really important," said the manager of the show, Huntley Platt.

It runs from April 28 to April 30.