Artist custom designs sneakers for ultimate fans

Want to step up your Astros gear? Meet the artist who uses sneakers as his canvas.

Want to step up your Astros gear? Meet the artist who uses sneakers as his canvas.

Want to step up your Astros gear? Meet the artist who uses sneakers as his canvas.

Want to step up your Astros gear? Meet the artist who uses sneakers as his canvas.

TOMBALL, Texas -- For Ranard Hardman, its shoe contact before eye contact.

"People always pay attention to shoes. For me personally, I look at your shoes before your face," Hardman said.

Sneakers have always been a passion for Hardman. He also loves art and found a way to combine the two. Ten years ago he launched Nard Got Sole.

"I started off doing different Joran color waves," Hardman said. "Then it gradually went into sports."

Hardman added he has done many Astros designs through the years, "my regular clients get a new pair every year and also we have those clients getting ready for the playoffs, it's a thing."

Click the video above to see the story.