Thief breaks into California home takes wedding rings, eats box of Girl Scout cookies

A couple from California is asking a thief who broke into their house and stole their wedding rings to return them.They have been together for 26 years.They were just teenagers when they started dating.On Tuesday afternoon, a man broke in through their sliding glass door and took their matching rings.Then, in a bizarre twist, the burglar stood at their kitchen table, grabbed a box of their daughter's Girl Scout cookies, and ate them.Nine-year-old Ariana doesn't understand why the crook couldn't have just stopped there.He also broke open the youngster's cash box and stole $700 from her cookie sales.-----