Thief breaks into California home takes wedding rings, eats box of Girl Scout cookies

A couple from California is asking a thief who broke into their house and stole their wedding rings to return them.
They have been together for 26 years.
They were just teenagers when they started dating.
On Tuesday afternoon, a man broke in through their sliding glass door and took their matching rings.
Then, in a bizarre twist, the burglar stood at their kitchen table, grabbed a box of their daughter's Girl Scout cookies, and ate them.
Nine-year-old Ariana doesn't understand why the crook couldn't have just stopped there.
He also broke open the youngster's cash box and stole $700 from her cookie sales.
