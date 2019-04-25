Thieves steal $450,000 worth of medical equipment

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Lower Merion police are searching for three thieves who stole $450,000 worth of medical equipment.

On April 20, two men and a woman walked into Lankenau Hospital, broke two locked supply closet doors and stole at least 18 colonoscopes. Each worth around $25,000.

Why?

This medical equipment could fetch thousands if the thieves found the right buyer. Detective Sergeant Michael Vice, "This is something that would be sold on a black market type of thing, where there's a need for it, could be another country."

Lower Merion Police are looking for more information about the three people. And based on the surveillance footage, had knowledge about where to find the colonoscopes.

"They knew where to stop, they know where to walk in. They did what they did and then they left," said Sergeant Vice.

It's not clear if the suspects had a connection to Lankenau Hospital.

Lankenau Hospital released this statement:

"The safety and security of our patients, staff, and facilities is our first priority at Main Line Health. We are actively working with the Lower Merion Police on a criminal investigation into the burglary and theft of medical equipment at Lankenau Medical Center. We appreciate the time and attention our police partners are dedicating to identify and the apprehend the perpetrators.

We are working with authorities to determine the facts of the incident, and are also conducting our own review of our internal policies and procedures to see what additional safeguards we can establish to prevent such an event in the future."
