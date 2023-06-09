FYI Philly shows you how to celebrate Father's Day around Philadlephia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rodgers celebrate dads with places to eat, drink and enjoy being a dad.

Bolo meshes rollicking rum bar with Cuban paladar

Bolo is a new Latin American restaurant in Rittenhouse featuring a rum bar on the first floor and Cuban paladars, private homes that open their doors as small family restaurants, on the second.

And top to bottom, it oozes an island vibe.

Chef Yun Fuentes is the man behind the menu.

He grew up in Puerto Rica where his grandfather was a chef. As children, he and his cousins struggled to say abuela, the Spanish word for grandfather, and so his grandfather became known as Bolo.

In naming the restaurant Bolo, Chef Yun wanted to pay homage to his grandfather, who is now 103!

Chef Yun's caught the cooking bug at a French Restaurant in San Juan. He then moved to New York, so determined to work with a chef there who was elevating Latin American cuisine, that he offered to work for free.

He then came to Philadelphia to work with Chef Jose Garces and quickly decided the city would become his home.

In the rum bar part of the restaurant, you'll find a mix of island classics like mojitos and Pina coladas with house made coconut cream.

The Coco Bolo is the restaurant's signature drink, a riff on the fresh coconut drinks sold on the island but with coconut soda and old Granddad bourbon.

The food is a mix of small plates and entrees big enough to share and just like at Bolo's house, rice is always on the table.

Bolo Restaurant | Instagram

2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

267-639-2741

Nipotina is South Philly's new sandwich-lover's spot

The owners of P'Unk Burger and Slice are now broadening their restaurant group to include sandwiches.

Marlo Dilks and her husband Jay opened Nipotina on West Passyunk in April.

The space is located in the same neighborhood where Marlo grew up.

It is where she fell in love with the business while working at her father's two luncheonettes and watching him run his neighborhood butcher and grocery store.

Now, Marlo and Jay have seven daughters of their own along with three restaurants.

The newest venture features a menu of sandwiches and breakfast from 8-11 a.m.

You will find ribeye steak sandwiches or gut busters like "The Hangover", which tops the cheesesteak with an egg and tater tots.

The namesake Nipotina is a chicken cutlet topped with fried salami and chipotle mayonnaise.

Nipotina | Facebook | Instagram

2238 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Father-son duo combine forces for vegan desserts at Vannah Banana

In the kitchen at Ox's Way, a vegan restaurant in Havertown, George Walker is scratch-baking all kinds of vegan desserts.

His son, Kianu, is there to assist and the one who got him started

Kianu, a former rap artist, had decided to launch his own vegan ice cream line, named Vannah Banana, after his younger sister, Savannah.

One day, his dad joined him on a delivery to Nourish, a vegan cafe that offers a selection of baked goods.

George tried the baked goods being sold there and didn't like them. So he asked the shop owner if he could try to do a better job.

George had never tried baking but after some trial and error, he refined his recipe and figured out the best substitutions.

He now makes everything from cupcakes (the pink champagne are the top seller) to cookies (the mango sugar cookies are the most popular) and a sweet potato brownie that put him on the vegan baking map.

Now his desserts, delivered to a half dozen cafes around the region, sell out daily, and Kianu has put his ice cream production on hold to build his dad's baked goods line.

George's dreams are modest; he simply wants to pay the bills. But Kianu hopes to one day have a brick and mortar that carries his ice cream seasonally and his dad's baked goods year-round.

Vannah Banana | Facebook | Instagram

Baked goods carried at the following locations:

Ox's Way | Facebook | Instagram

28 W Eagle Rd #101, Havertown, Pa. 19083

Nourish Plant-based cafe & Juice Bar | Facebook | Instagram

177 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

Hibiscus Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

4907 Catharine St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

American Vegan Center | Facebook | Instagram

17 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

Cheezy Vegan by Chef Reeky | Facebook | Instagram

604 Fairview Rd, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Father and son continue namesake legacy at Will's + Bill's Brewery

Will's + Bill's in Berwyn is run by father and son, Will and Bill Mangan.

The two are part of a fourth-generation restaurant family and pride themselves on putting hospitality and quality second to none.

The spacious location off the beaten path near King of Prussia boasts lounge areas, a patio, and an onsite brewery that puts out 12 beers on tap.

The menu has everything from seafood and steaks to pasta and salads and serves late-night bites most days of the week.

Will's + Bill's Brewery | Facebook | Instagram

324 Swedesford Road, Berwyn, PA 19312

484-318-8538

open Tuesday-Sunday, from 4 p.m.

Family, handcrafted drinks come first at Widow's Peak Distilling

In the heart of Ambler, Widow's Peak Distilling Company is a place to get drinks before or after dinner.

The spot was founded by brothers Michael and Mark Ilg.

Mark oversees the distilling, and Michael runs the business side of things, and the brothers say almost everyone who helped get the spot up and running are family members.

The tasting room makes craft cocktails that are designed to showcase the spirits they make - vodka, gin, and whiskey - and they also serve charcuterie boards, from savory to sweet.

Widows Peak Distilling Company | Facebook | Instagram

10 E. Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002

267-209-0551

Dad's Hat is putting Pennsylvania rye whiskey back on the map

Bucks County-based distillery Dad's Hat is producing award-winning whiskey out of Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Founders Herman Mihalich and John Cooper started making rye whiskey in 2011, bringing back the classic recipe invented in Pennsylvania.

They use local ingredients from a Bucks County Farm in every batch and age the whiskey in oak barrels made from Pennsylvania trees.

Tours are available at the Bristol facility but need to be booked online.

They opened a tasting room in Bristol Borough where you can choose from an array of cocktails, featuring the Rye whiskey and some drinks that would normally feature a different liquor.

The espresso martini and mojito use the whiskey in a way that might surprise you.

Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey | Facebook | Instagram

Distillery Tours: 925 Canal Street, Building #4, Door 16, Bristol, PA 19007

Tasting Room: 131 Mill Street, Bristol, PA 19007

Axo Tacos takes garage business to a brick and mortar

Back in April, Jose Lorenzo and his wife Maricela Palillero opened Axo Tacos.

The restaurant is the first brick-and-mortar spot for the couple who started making tacos out of their garage during the pandemic.

At first, it was Jose making birria style tacos for a friend.

Work quickly spread and he started selling them.

Lines formed and eventually the couple was asked to sell the food at Clementon Park.

They had such a successful first summer at the park they used that money to open the brick and mortar.

The menu is a fusion of Mexican and Asian flavors.

Jose and Maricela are both from Mexico.

They were born in the same area of Puebla but never met until they were adults living in New Jersey.

The Asian flavors come from Jose's mom who could not find a Hispanic grocery store so she shopped at the Asian market and used those ingredients in her kitchen.

Jose has taken it to another level with birria tacos Korean Al pastor, seafood tacos with a blend of salmon, crab and shrimp, a ribeye rice bowl and eggrolls stuffed with your choice of taco meat.

Axo Tacos | Facebook | Instagram

4 North White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021

SHOW EXTRAS

Philadelphia is burnishing its reputation as a foodie city, taking home top honors in three major categories for this year's James Beard Award.

Friday Saturday Sunday was named outstanding restaurant.

Ellen Yin earned the outstanding restaurateur award, and Kalaya's Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon won Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

Friday Saturday Sunday | Instagram

261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

215-546-4232

Fork Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram

306 Market St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

215-625-9425

High Street Philly | Instagram

101 S 9th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-625-0988

a. Kitchen + Bar | Facebook | Instagram

135 S 18th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

215-825-7030

Star Fusion Express in Parkside is among a number of local restaurants offering discounted meals for Black Restaurant Week.

Black Restaurant Week runs through June 11 but organizers hope the promotion will attract new customers to Black-owned restaurants, increasing business all year long.

Star Fusion Express | Facebook | Instagram/

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 18131

215-307-3111

Black Restaurant Week

Tickets are now on sale for the Change Our Future Foundation's third annual Sneaker Ball, a fashion meets philanthropy event that raises money to empower young people in underserved communities.

The black-tie gala will feature a one-of-a-kind pop-up sneaker museum showcasing some of the rarest sneakers.

Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used pair of sneakers and school supplies to donate to children in need.

The event is Thursday, June 22 at Vie by Cescaphe on North Broad Street.

NFL veteran, activist and entrepreneur Malcolm Jenkins and actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those being honored for their work.

Sneaker Ball

June 22, 2023, 7 p.m.-midnight

Vie by Cescaphe

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130