Third-degree murder charge upheld in death of Center City real estate developer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A judge has upheld third-degree murder charges against Michael White in the stabbing death of Center City real estate developer Sean Schellenger.

White was originally charged with first-degree murder but the Philadelphia district attorney's office later downgraded the charge to third-degree murder.

The stabbing happened after the pair got into an argument near Rittenhouse Square back on July 12.

In court on Tuesday, the medical examiner said Schellenger had a blood alcohol level of .199 and cocaine in his system.

Witnesses were on the stand describing the confrontation.

According to those witnesses, White started to back up during the argument and Schellenger approached him.

White then pulled out a knife, witnesses said, and held it low and to his side.

Schellenger charged at White and picked him up by the waist, witnesses said, when White allegedly stabbed Schellenger in the back.

The medical examiner said the knife punctured Schellenger's lung and hit his aorta.

In a statement to Action News last month, Schellenger's mother blasted the district attorney's office's decision to downgrade the charge to third-degree murder. The office of District Attorney Larry Krasner responded, saying the statement was not in line with she had told them earlier.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
