6-year-old girl shot after gun battle breaks out in West Philadelphia

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in West Philadelphia.
Witnesses said people inside two cars pulled up and started shooting at each other while families on the block were having a cookout.
At least one bullet struck the 6-year-old girl in the chest while she was in front of her home.
Police said someone drove the little girl to Temple University Hospital. She was then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where she is listed in stable condition.
"This is the first time it has cut so close to home that I'm terrified and I'm shaken because my daughter called me crying, I thought it was my grandkids," neighbor Gina Harley said.
Annie Small, who was leaving work nearby the shooting scene said, "Babies are getting killed, pregnant women, you know, the innocent is getting shot up - for what?"
No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released the following statement Wednesday night:
"Once again, we find ourselves grieving the senseless shooting of one of our precious children. In this instance, a beautiful six-year-old girl was shot while enjoying a warm summer evening in her neighborhood. This is not acceptable, this is not normal, and this is not something that we should ever tolerate or become immune to as a society. Our children are our future, and we all have a duty and an obligation to keep our children safe from harm.
We will utilize all available resources in securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected by this senseless and shameful act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the young child and her family."
The shooting comes less than a week after 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot in the head while playing on his porch steps on the 200 block of North Simpson Street at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday. Jones died at the hospital on Monday.
