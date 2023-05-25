Delaware Co. fire chief charged with obstructing an investigation into sexual assault of 15-year-old

The deputy fire chief of the Folcroft Fire Department in Delaware County is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at the firehouse.

The fire chief was charged with hindering a child abuse investigation and endangering the welfare of children.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware County fire chief is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a fellow firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy last year.

Folcroft Fire Chief Thomas Weber has been charged with hindering a child abuse investigation and endangering the welfare of children.

Officials say Weber hindered the investigation of 28-year-old Deputy Chief Matthew Bateman, who was charged with the sexual assault of a junior firefighter.

Investigators say Bateman kissed and inappropriately touched the teen during the summer of 2022.

Bateman admitted to police he kissed the victim but denied any inappropriate touching.

Weber has since been released on bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8.

The Folcroft Borough Council and Folcroft's mayor released the following statement on the charges against Weber:

"As Chief Weber is entitled to a fair trial, and is presumed innocent until proven guilty, Council and the Mayor refrain from commenting at this time on the specific charges filed against Chief Weber. However, Council and the Mayor remain steadfast in their position that those individuals entrusted to serve and protect our community are under a constant duty to protect children, including the prevention, deterrence, and reporting of suspected child abuse. Silence in the face of child abuse has no place in Folcroft Borough and will not be tolerated from mandated reporters employed by the Borough. Council and the Mayor welcome justice for everyone affected and our hearts go out to anyone affected by abuse. Folcroft Borough encourages anyone who suspects child abuse to report and cooperate with authorities by calling ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313."