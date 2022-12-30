Folcroft deputy fire chief accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

Investigators say the suspect kissed and inappropriately touched a junior firefighter.

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The deputy fire chief of the Folcroft Fire Department in Delaware County is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at the firehouse.

Investigators say 28-year-old Matthew Bateman kissed and inappropriately touched a junior firefighter.

The victim told police it has happened numerous times since the summer.

Bateman admitted to police he kissed the victim but denied any inappropriate touching.

He is now facing numerous charges and is being held on $750,000 bail.

Bateman's preliminary hearing is set for January 12.

The Folcroft City Council and mayor released a statement saying quote, "The alleged misconduct is unacceptable behavior which undermines that trust and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances."