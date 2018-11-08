THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims who died in California nightclub

EMBED </>More Videos

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean talks about Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the shooting. (Ron Helus/Facebook)

At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Here's what we know so far about those who died.

Cody Coffman

Coffman, 22, was identified as one of the victims by his family.

"We just got word that my son was one of the those who were killed. This was my first-born son," Cody's father Jason said in an emotional interview.

Cody leaves behind three little brothers. He also has a little sister on the way. Jason said Cody dreamed of serving his country and was talking to recruiters about joining the Army.

"I am speechless and heartbroken," his father said. "My life has changed forever."

Sgt. Ron Helus

Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus was a 54-year-old father who lived in Moorpark, California. Helus, who had served on the force for 29 years, was responding to the shooting when he was shot. He died at the hospital.

"Ron was a hard working, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said of Helus, who was a friend. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."

RELATED CONTENT:
What we know about the Thousand Oaks shooting suspect
Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingshootingnightclubthousand oaks mass shooting
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
'Horrific scene': 13 dead including gunman at California bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
'Day care fight club' teachers now facing charges
Teen murder still unsolved 25 years later in Lansdale
Search for auto theft suspects in Spring Garden
11-year-old accused of putting pins in Halloween candy
Show More
Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fall
76-year-old man shot while sitting in living room
Pennsylvania dioceses outline child sex abuse victim funds
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
More News