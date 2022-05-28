localish

The man who changes lives through thrift

By Aurora Diaz
EMBED <>More Videos

The man who changes lives through thrift

FRESNO, Calif. -- From a child living on the streets, to a CEO and job creator, Anthony Armour has come a long way.

Now, the California entrepreneur uses his non-profit and thrift store to help others who've been overlooked by society.

Neighborhood Industries is a non-profit organization that also operates a thrift store.

Its goal is to provide job opportunities and workforce training and help people - especially people who may be considered hard to employ.

In 2021, the non-profit invested $1.35 million into employees' paychecks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosocietyall goodkfsnasian american & pacific islander heritage monthlocalishnon profitjobs
LOCALISH
The man who changes lives through thrift
Yahshi's Ethiopian, Jamaican-inspired desserts taste like heaven
This vibrant restaurant takes guests to a Peruvian party
Why Seeing Olivia Rodrigo is Worth the Wait
TOP STORIES
Police: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in West Oak Lane
One man dead after West Philadelphia shooting
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers Today
Officials ID 5 killed in Pottstown explosion; most were children
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Victim of elementary school attack says it could have been prevented
Police: Store owner robbed, assaulted with brick in North Philly
Show More
Dann Cuellar retires after 34 years at Action News
Another Trenton, NJ firehouse hit by gunfire
Rainy start to Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore
Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
More TOP STORIES News