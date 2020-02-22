community journalist

Students battling cancer tour through illuminated Havertown community

By
HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Friday night is not the typical time for a school bus full of cheery students to drive through neighborhood streets.

"LILY! HANNAH!" roared throughout the crowded vehicle as it passed by rows of houses decorated with glittering green lights.

The vibrant emerald color that illuminates the streets of Havertown every night is no mystery to locals. It's how friends, family and neighbors alike are reminding Lily, Hannah, and Jack that they don't fight alone.

Last March, 15-year-old Lily Walker was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Not long after, she learned that two other nearby students, 16-year-old Hannah Hermansen and 18-year-old Jack Cloran, were fighting similar battles.

To help these young individuals combat the darkness they faced, a few neighbors shone a green light on their houses. This soon became a movement thanks to a Facebook Group that rallied the whole community to participate.

On this night, friends and family gathered for a bus tour on the green streets of the community. Excitement was propelled past its peak when Lily learned her tumor was shrinking mere hours before the ride began.

Another cancer survivor, 15-year-old Sydney Nihill from Drexel Hill, was there to show her support for her friends.

The community also rallied to sell t-shirts adorned with the "Let Your Light Shine Bright" and "No One Fights Alone" slogan. They raised $3,000 to donate to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Watch our video to see the outpouring of love for these three brave students.

RELATED: One family's fierce effort to find a cure for cystic fibrosis

EMBED More News Videos

Living with cystic fibrosis her whole life, Emily has a whole entourage running to support her. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshavertowncommunity journalistinstagram storiescommunitycancerfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News