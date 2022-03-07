As part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, attend our Facebook discussion about colon cancer -risk factors, screening guidelines, and treatment options -led by fellowship trained colorectal surgeon, Dr. Ashlee Godshalk Ruggles at the Capital Health Cancer Center.
Ashlee N. Godshalk Ruggles, MD
Dr. Ashlee N. Godshalk Ruggles is a board certified, fellowship trained colorectal surgeon with a focus on minimally invasive procedures. After receiving her medical degree at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, Dr. Godshalk Ruggles completed her internship and general surgery residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. She continued her education by completing two fellowships at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, TX-the first in minimally-invasive colon and rectal surgery where she focused entirely on a laparoscopic and robotic approach to colorectal surgeries. She furthered her expertise by completing an additional fellowship in colon and rectal surgery the following year, this time expanding her focus to include advanced endoscopy and all approaches to surgery.
As a colon and rectal surgeon, Dr. Godshalk Ruggles' sole focus is the prevention and treatment of diseases of the colon, rectum, and anus. Her clinical interests focus on improving patient quality of life, implementing Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols, and utilizing a minimally invasive approach to surgery.
Dr. Godshalk Ruggles is a member of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons and the American College Of Surgeons. She has presented colorectal surgery research at national conferences and published research on other topics in professional medical journals. Away from the office, she enjoys spending time with her husband, their two sons, and their German Shepherd dog, Nola.
What you should know about Colon Cancer Screenings and Treatments.
