community journalist

NJ teacher needs bone marrow donor, community rallies to find a match

MULLICA HILL, N.J. -- Kris Lamelas always loved to give back, especially through blood drives at West Deptford High School, where she is a teacher.

The last time she tried to donate blood, she was denied. She was urged to see a doctor, who then diagnosed her with an aggressive blood cancer known as Myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS.

This news came only a short few weeks after her father passed away. Kris had donated her kidney to her father in 2011.

After the diagnosis, the 47-year-old was immediately removed from the classroom and now must avoid large crowds of people due to her immune system.

For this reason, she was unable to attend the swabbing event held in her honor this morning. Her sister, Kathy Thistlewood, partnered with Clearview High School's Hoagies 4 Hope event. Anyone who came to pick up sandwiches for the Super Bowl was invited to add their name to the DKMS registry of donors available to help patients like Kris. Clearview's Latin Club volunteered to help with cheek swabbing.

To learn more about their mission to "delete blood cancer" or to register yourself, visit the DKMS website.

RELATED: One family's fierce effort to find a cure for cystic fibrosis

EMBED More News Videos

Living with cystic fibrosis her whole life, Emily has a whole entourage running to support her. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistblood driveblood donationsinstagram storiescommunityteachersbone marrowcancerdonations
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News