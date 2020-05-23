community journalist

Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses

BRYN MAWR, Pa. -- High school seniors around the Delaware Valley are typically gearing up for graduation and celebrating in a grand fashion this time of year.

Instead, they are holed up at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students at The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, missed out on traditional events such as their senior service projects.

For the last few weeks of school, graduating seniors have historically hit the town doing good deeds for the community. Even though this tradition cannot carry on the same way in 2020, some students are finding a creative work-around.

Jack Robinson, Luke Grayum, and James Heckscher decided to host a 24-hour live stream in which they played the cooperative online game, Fortnite, for a good cause. They raised more than $3,500 for the American Nurses Association to provide relief for those fighting COVID-19.

The hit video game employs a last-man-standing mechanic in which players gather resources and fight for survival. The manner in which players can work as a team mirrors their real-world effort to make positive changes in the community. It's a different kind of sport that brings together three student-athletes who had their seasons cut short.

Donations can still be made throughout the weekend by visiting their Facebook page.

"There's no way I'm walking away," said a nurse who works alongside her daughter on the front line against COVID-19. Community Journalist Matteo has more.

