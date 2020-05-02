Overheard at Tredici with Pa. Treasurer Joe Torsella

Tredici (WPVI) -- The 77th State Treasurer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Joe Torsella oversees $35 billion in revenue.This is just the latest in a career of high stakes positions for the Rhodes Scholar, Mayor Rendell-era fiscal turnaround wunderkind, indefatigable financial architect of the National Constitution Center, and putative future Gubernatorial candidate.In this encounter, Joe and Ajay examine Pennsylvania's need to invest in higher education for all, whether the time has come for a new Roosevelt to emerge on the political stage, and the critical importance of making your bed first thing in the morning.0:49 - Pennsylvania's investment in education, or lack of it is among Joe's most pressing problems.3:49 - Philadelphia's colleges and universities have no shortage of students, but is the region getting all it can from them?4:48 - Joe Torsella is putting $100 in every new baby's education fund!6:00 - Just $100? Even that can make a difference!7:30 - The difference between "When" and "If" for children and post-high school education.15:42 - Joe explains how he saved big bucks for the state in just his first hour in office.17:02 - Could the 2020 Presidential race rebalance the income inequality issue?17:55 - Joe believes capitalism isn't working for most Americans, but he is optimistic about the future.19:17 - What are Americans' Universal Rights?20:53 - Let's be honest, how much money is enough?24:32 - Joe's GOAT Founding Father. You probably aren't familiar with him.