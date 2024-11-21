Ajay Raju and Dr. Robert H. Vonderheide

Philadelphia (WPVI) -- On this episode, Ajay is overheard speaking with Dr. Robert H. Vonderheide, one of the world's leading physician-scientists and the Director of the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine.

A distinguished laboratory scientist, clinician, and globally renowned cancer leader, Dr. Vonderheide has deciphered mechanisms of cancer immune surveillance, developed novel cancer immunotherapies, and helped create Penn Medicine's Immune Health program for immuno-profiling. Funded by the NCI, SU2C-Lustgarten Foundation, and the Parker Institute, Dr. Vonderheide has published senior author manuscripts in Nature, Nature Medicine, Science, Lancet Oncology, and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Nationally, Dr. Vonderheide is an elected member of ASCI and AAP, serves on the NCI Board of Scientific Advisers, is a member of the boards of directors for American Association of Cancer Research, American Association of Cancer Institutes, and National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

For over 50 years, the Abramson Cancer Center's 400-plus clinicians and basic, translational, and clinical scientists have led the world in cancer research, cures and treatments, with more than 340,000 patient visits a year and contributions to more than 20 FDA approvals for drugs and techniques to treat cancer, including the first CAR T cell therapy.

