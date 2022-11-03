"THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE" SWEEPSTAKES SPONSORED BY DUNKIN' & DISNEY OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES 2022

(the "Sweepstakes") is a sweepstakes in which the following prizes will be available via a random drawing: a Dunkin' Breakfast for 10 People (in the form of Dunkin' Gift Cards), Free Coffee for a Year (in the form of Dunkin' Gift Cards), or a Disney Trip for 4 people (4 nights, 5 days), as described herein.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that all decisions regarding the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to, eligibility determinations, rules and rule interpretations, and the handling of technical difficulties or other errors are at the sole and exclusive discretion of Sponsors and are final, binding and not subject to appeal.

I. NAME OF SPONSORS: WPVI-TV, located at 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 and Dunkin', located at 130 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021; and Disney, located at 500 South Buena Vista Street Burbank, CA 91521 (collectively, the "Sponsors").

II. ELIGIBILITY:

Entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry and be legal residents of the United States who are physically located and residing in the WPVI-TV viewing area, which consists of the counties of: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties in the state of Pennsylvania; Kent, New Castle counties in the state of Delaware; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem in the state of New Jersey. ("Viewing Area").

Any entrants (including, but not limited to, employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for WPVI-TV, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., Dunkin', Disney ("Disney"), and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year."

In addition, Sponsors may render ineligible any person who, in Sponsors' sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with anyone involved in the development, production or administration of this Sweepstakes.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

From9:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on Thursday, November 24, 2022 until 11:30am ET on Thursday, November 24, 2022 (the "Entry Period"), entrants may enter the Sweepstakes by visiting 6abc.com (the "Website"), locating the Contests & Sweepstakes section of the Website, clicking on the Sweepstakes-themed link, and filling out an entry form.

How to register: You must be a registered member of 6abc.com to enter.

Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to the Website with your user name ("User Name") or email address ("Address") and password and following the entry instructions.

Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may become a Member free of charge by visiting the Website and registering by providing the requested information on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on the Website. By creating a Member account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com). Upon becoming a Member and meeting eligibility requirements, you may enter the Sweepstakes by following the instructions.

By clicking the "Continue" button to continue with your entry, you confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements of this Sweepstakes and agree to these Sweepstakes Official Rules.

During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from WPVI-TV/6abc and/or other members of the Walt Disney family of companies or Dunkin'. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of such emails shall be subject to ABC and Disney's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacyCentre.com, and Dunkin's Privacy Policy, available at https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en/privacy-policy.

LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER EMAIL DURING THE ENTRY PERIOD. Sponsors are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software.

If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, other cause beyond Sponsors' control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems of traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Entries remain the property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. If canceled, Sponsors reserve the right at its discretion to determine the winner using all non-suspect eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED: Three (3) potential winners will be selected and notified on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Odds of winning depend on number of valid entries received. Final determination of winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.The winners will be notified by the telephone or email provided on the entry form. If a potential winner cannot be reached within two (2) days of notification of winning, or if such potential winner is found to be ineligible, or cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, such potential winner(s) will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. Prizes not claimed by Monday, November 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET (noon) will be forfeited. To claim prize, (a) winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency, (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification all within time period specified by Sponsors.

V. PRIZE(S): Disney Trip for 4 people (4 nights, 5 days-ARV: $7796.04). Vacation package(s) ("Vacation") shall consist of the following:

One (1) Dunkin' Breakfast For Ten (10) prize is available consisting of $100 in Dunkin' gift cards.

One (1) Free Coffee For a Year prize is available consisting of $598 in Dunkin' gift cards.

One (1) Walt Disney World Resort Trip for Four (4) People ("Trip") prize is available consisting of:

- Four (4) round trip economy class airfares between a major gateway airport near winner's residence (airport determined at the sole discretion of Disney) and the Orlando International Airport (provided, however, if winner resides within 250 miles of the Walt Disney World Resort, air fare will not be provided). - Round trip ground transfers between the Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort via limousine or SUV.

- Room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for four (4) nights at a hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort selected by Disney in its sole discretion; based on availability.

- Four (4) 5-Day Walt Disney World Resort tickets with Park Hopper Option.

- One (1) Disney Gift Card with a value of $500.00. Subject to restrictions.

The approximate retail value ("ARV") of the Trip is $7,796.04.

The Disney Gift Card can be used at select participating locations at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney store locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, shopDisney.com, DisneyPhotoPass, Adventures by Disney, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and Disney's Beach Resorts. It cannot be used toward the purchase of a Disney Vacation Club Membership. Visit DisneyGiftCard.com for complete terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply.

Travel must be completed by December 31, 2023. Holiday, blackout dates and other prize restrictions may apply. All Trip prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsors and Disney. Accommodations must be booked at least sixty (60) days prior to intended arrival date. Arrangements must be made through Disney. Winner cannot assign or transfer the prize to another person.No cash alternative is allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors. If a prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsors, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value may be awarded. If the winner is unable or unwilling to accept their prize, or any portion thereof, as stated, the prize may be forfeited in its entirety at the sole discretion of Sponsors. The value of any prize represents the Sponsors' good faith determination of the maximum retail value thereof. No refunds or credits for changes are allowed. The ARV of any prize is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. All other expenses and costs, not expressly listed above, including, but not limited to, transportation, taxes, tips, entertainment, and transfers are winner's sole responsibility. Other restrictions may apply. Save for liability for death or personal injury due to negligence, winner and guests agree that they undertake the Trip at their own risk. Winner will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual costs are less than the Prize ARV in these Official Rules. If Trip prize winner elects to travel with fewer than three (3) guests, no additional compensation will be awarded. Winners are responsible for all elements of a prize not specifically described herein, including but not limited to, food/beverages, travel insurance, laundry service, spa treatments, alcoholic beverages, telephone calls, merchandise, souvenirs, incidental expenses, parking and tips and gratuities. All guests must sign and return a Liability/Publicity/COVID-19 Release prior to travel. If a guest is a minor, the Trip prize winner must be the parent or legal guardian of such guest. Each Winner and his or her Guests must travel together on the same itinerary and possess all required travel documents, including a valid photo ID.

Trip and Trip components may not be sold, traded, transferred, rescheduled to dates not within the fulfillment period set forth above, or refunded. Trip is not redeemable for cash. Theme parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures, change or cancellation without notice or liability. Park admission, offerings and ticket options are not guaranteed. To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system (https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/park-reservations/) AND valid admission are required for the same theme park on the same date for each person in the group ages 3 and up. Reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized. A park reservation must be made for each day of entry.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By accepting and using the Trip and visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, the winner and guests voluntarily assume all risks related in any way to exposure to COVID-19, and any other

communicable or infectious disease. The winner and guests must comply with all theme park rules and regulations, including any public health restrictions. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of such portion(s) of the prize. Disney reserves the right to remove or deny entry to the winner and/or any of the guests who do not comply with any health restrictions imposed by any government, or Disney. The winner and guests are also responsible for understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions. Before visiting, each guest should visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/ to view important information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, safety measures and other information.

re Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more. Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsors in their sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Dunkin' gift cards are subject to separate terms and conditions imposed by issuer.

To claim a prize winner must: (a) provide proof of winner's age, residency, and legal status; (b) sign and return eligibility, publicity, liability, rules compliance and any other releases requested by Sponsors; and (c) have winner's intended guests, if any, sign and return releases requested by Sponsors; all within the time period(s) specified by Sponsors; (d) provide photo identification upon pickup of prize from location to be determined.

If a winner is unable to accept a prize for any reason, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety and will be awarded to an alternate, provided sufficient time remains.

Winners must follow all instructions of Sponsors relative to a prize. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of the prize. Should a winner fail to adhere to any such instructions (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion), Sponsors reserve the right, without further notice or warning, to terminate the prize.

VI. RELEASES: By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release WPVI-TV, Dunkin', Disney, their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence, entry materials and any materials collected by Sponsors as part of awarding the prize in programming or promotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsors' sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST:

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.

For a list of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: "THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE WATCH & WIN" Sweepstakes Winners List, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 within sixty (60) days after Sweepstakes end date.