Crime Fighters: Who killed Timothy McGorder?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pair of siblings hope someone can finally come forward and give the answers as to who killed their brother.
Jeffrey Boanes Jr. and Rhonda White both talked very highly of their brother, Timothy McGorder.
"Timmy, growing up, that was my protector, I mean that was my big brother," he said.
"Kind of guy you can always depend on no matter if it rain, sleet, snow, hail, he's there," she said. "When he was a friend to you, he loved you hard."
That's why they had a hard time coming to terms with his sudden death on Saturday, April 23, 2016.
"For this to happen to my brother you know it hurt, it hurt it hurt," Boanes Jr. said.
At about 7:20 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of West Sulis Street in Philadelphia's Logan section. They found 29-year-old McGorder on some steps with gunshot wounds to the back and chest. He died at the scene. McGorder's family believes the shooting was personal.
"He got into an altercation with someone that he knew and he was threatened and they took his life," said White.
The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"We don't want your name, we don't want to know anything personal about you all just call in," said White.
McGorder's sister said she wants justice for her young nephew.
"Let my nephew, you know, just let him have, give him that right to know what happened to his father," said White.
