Tioga-Nicetown residents consider themselves collateral damage after shooting

Marlo Thomas' family home was commandeered by police during Wednesday night's chaotic shootout.
The rear kitchen and tupperware riddled with bullets.
"I'm not sure if the officer was here and fire was just coming in. I'm not sure if they would need to utilize this as a shield," she said.
The Tioga-Nicetown home is considered a crime scene, as one of the six injured officers was shot in her kitchen.
The city employee was in Amsterdam at the time suspected gunman-- Maurice Hill-- began trading more than 200 rounds with police.
Her backyard was less than 30 feet from the gunman.
"I just want to know what are the next steps? What do you expect citizens to do when you utilize citizens homes for police work?" asked Thomas.
Detectives were back on the scene for a second day looking for forensic evidence and surveillance video as residents remain rattled by the violence.
Those six officers have been identified by the department, and all discharged from the hospital and recovering at home.
Still, residents on the block consider themselves collateral damage.
"To think that someone has that kind of firepower. I know they had to do what they had to do, I wish they would just tell you what to do next."