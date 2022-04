PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car vandalism spree hit the Society Hill section of Philadelphia.It happened sometime this weekend on Lombard and Pine streets between 6th and 7th streets.Tires were slashed on multiples cars.The Action Cam on the scene showed the aftermath of many deflated tires.It is not clear when exactly the vandalism took place, police said.However, investigators are working to track down any surveillance video that captured the crime.At this time, no arrests have been made.