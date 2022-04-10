carjacking

Man shot during attempted carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say four suspects approached the man in his 2015 Mercedes Benz, and demanded money.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an attempted carjacker in Northeast Philadelphia.

The confrontation happened in the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say four suspects approached the man in his 2015 Mercedes Benz, and demanded money.

The man was shot in the stomach when he resisted.

The suspects fled, leaving the critically wounded man, and the car.

Action News is working to confirm if the suspects are linked to other carjackings in the city overnight.
