Man made anti-Semitic remarks before violent rampage, carjacking in New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey -- The Anti-Defamation League is speaking out after police say a man in New Jersey carjacked a vehicle and went on a violent rampage.

The ADL is saying the suspect made anti-Semitic remarks.

Dion Marsh, 27, is now charged with three counts of attempted murder, carjacking and bias intimidation.

Police say Marsh assaulted a driver and stole his car Friday in Lakewood.

Hours later, he allegedly struck a pedestrian in Lakewood, stabbed another man in the chest, and then hit another pedestrian in Jackson.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, the other is listed as stable.

The ADL says the victim who was stabbed is an Orthodox Jewish man and commended law enforcement for charging the subject with bias intimidation - among other charges.
