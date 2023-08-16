Philadelphia woman helps raise generation of young women through free program

A Philadelphia woman who has been mentoring girls in her community for generations is wrapping up another summer of her program called "Tomorrow's Girls."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman who has been mentoring girls in her community for generations is wrapping up another summer of her program called "Tomorrow's Girls."

In the basement of the Philippian Baptist Church in the Fern Rock neighborhood, Pat McLean-Smith, or Miss Patti, teaches a group of girls about a lot more than arts and crafts. She teaches them about life.

"How to be nice," said 10-year-old Joselin Louis as an example.

"It takes a village. That village is not just adults, it's children also," said McLean-Smith. "We learn from children too."

McLean-Smith has been the director of "Tomorrow's Girls" for more than two decades.

"In our community, at that time 21 years ago, we didn't have a lot of programs other than the Girl Scouts that were basically geared toward girls," she said.

McLean-Smith runs the program every summer. Every week, she arranges activities or brings the girls on field trips for free.

"If you bring children together and let them enjoy themselves, teach them a little something, it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg to do it," she said.

The end of summer means the end of official programming this year, but if there's one thing to know about McLean-Smith, she takes care of the community all year round.

The original Tomorrow's Girl agrees.

"When I was in grade school, my mom always had something for us to do after school," explained Vendetta McLean. "She taught us how to cook, how to make arts and crafts, just to keep us busy during after-school hours."

Inspired by her daughter and her friends, McLean-Smith has helped raise generations of women.

"I always looked up to my mom for that. Always. She's always been that person that I wanted to strive to be like," said McLean.

It started decades ago with her own children and now extends to her great-granddaughter.

"We learn everything differently when we come to the camp and she lets us get a snack," said 5-year-old Salmah McLean.