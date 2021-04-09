Pets & Animals

Top 6 Animal Shelters: Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A drive through the lush landscape of Phoenixville will put you right on the grounds of Main Line Animal Rescue, an animal rehabilitation and adoption facility.

It's situated on a 60-acre terrain with play yards and miles of trails, perfect for long nature walks and an escape from life in the kennel.

Their primary focus is specific to recovery for animals with medical issues and healing for those who have behavioral challenges.

They have a behavior barn complete with an obedience room. There, dogs go through training to learn basic commands, play games and soak up doggie enrichment activities.

There is even a makeshift apartment attached to teach house manners and familiarize pets with basic home devices so their transition to a real home will be easier.

I met King, a 1-year-old half bulldog, half standard poodle, which is why he has crazy hair and a unique physique. I was able to witness some of his training session, and needless to say, he's a very good, goofy boy.



Next, I met Peach, she's a 1-year-old hound mix. She's affectionate, curious, and quite the saleswoman. She jumped right into my lap and licked my face!



Roxy is a 1-year-old kitty with a playful, sassy personality. She loved to play with toys, and when she was not doing that, she was rubbing her face on my hand asking for scratches.



To meet any of the adorable fur babies mentioned, or to check out others, you can apply online and a volunteer will call you to schedule an appointment.

