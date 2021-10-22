Top 6: Halloween spots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's time for some tricks and an endless amount of treats! That's because Halloween is right around the corner.
I've done my research and found some of the spookiest spots around that the whole family can enjoy.
In Northern Liberties on October 31, you can catch the cutest little block party that you have ever seen: The Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival and Doggie Costume Contest! It's a pup parade featuring your fido, and snacks from El Camino, the neighborhood's go to Tex-Mex spot for tacos, BBQ, and margaritas. They made a special outdoor menu for the event and I got to try it all. First, a Mexican spin on a hotdog, called a Mexi-dog, with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, cheese, and a toasted roll. The burger with grilled onions was classic and juicy. My favorite though was the pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw, pickles, and a brioche bun. All proceeds from the event benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue. Don't have a dog? Just bring yourself, but make sure you watch your plates, those dogs can smell that pulled pork from a mile away!
Get ready for a sugar rush! In Philly's Fashion District, Candytopia is hosting a celebration called Halloween Sweets & Treats, an interactive party for candy lovers of all ages. You can come in costume and search for candy hidden throughout the colorful, spooky themed exhibits. Make sure you don't eat too much of the sours, gummies and chocolate treats because you have to save room for the Marshmallow Pool! Don't fret, you have until November 1 to purchase tickets and check it out.
Nightmare Before Tinsel is Philly's seasonal Halloween pop-up bar. It's covered from floor to ceiling with skeletons, zombies, creepy dolls, clowns, and enough gore to make you happy that they don't serve food! (Believe me, the drinks are enough!) Their most popular drink is actually a shot, called the Ecto-cooler! It's vodka, pineapple, Midori, with a gummy brain at the bottom and dry ice on top for a smoky sip! There's also the Red Bull and tequila blood bag - yes a blood bag! Then they gave me a witch's cauldron filled with gin, champagne, and apple cider that had me freaking out over its topping, edible glitter! They call it The Fog. You can also keep all the cups that your drinks come in as a souvenir! That is, if you get out alive...
