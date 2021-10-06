gun violence

Confronting The Crisis: Gun Violence

The rise in Gun violence continues to plague our great city. 6ABC and WHYY public television present this first joint community Town Hall, Confronting the Crisis: Gun Violence. Join Action News Anchor Sharrie Williams and Chris Norris, Managing Editor of Community Engagement for WHYY as they co-moderate a panel of community organizers and leaders on the front lines of dealing with this constant surge of violence.

They offer insight on the problems facing families and communities struggling with the lack of resources, plus real-life solutions on what city officials, law enforcement could do more of to help this urgent situation.

We will also hear from families dealing with the grief of losing loved ones ... giving tips on how to heal.

Panelists:

Rickey Duncan - NOMO Foundation

John Solomon - Endangered Kind

Saj "Purple" Blackwell - Neighborhood Watch, PQRadio1.com

Pa. State Representative Joanna E. McClinton

Tamika Morales - Moms Bonded by Grief

Juwan Bennett - Criminologist, Temple University

Scott Charles - Cradle to Grave & Trauma Outreach Coordinator, Temple University

Anton Moore - Unity in the Community

Including:

Dorothy Johnson-Speight - Mothers in Charge

Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller - Pastor, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
