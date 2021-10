Confronting The Crisis: Gun Violence

Panelists:

The rise in Gun violence continues to plague our great city. 6ABC and WHYY public television present this first joint community Town Hall,. Join Action News Anchorand, Managing Editor of Community Engagement for WHYY as they co-moderate a panel of community organizers and leaders on the front lines of dealing with this constant surge of violence.They offer insight on the problems facing families and communities struggling with the lack of resources, plus real-life solutions on what city officials, law enforcement could do more of to help this urgent situation.We will also hear from families dealing with the grief of losing loved ones ... giving tips on how to heal.Rickey Duncan - NOMO Foundation John Solomon - Endangered Kind Saj "Purple" Blackwell - Neighborhood Watch, PQRadio1.com Pa. State Representative Joanna E. McClintonTamika Morales - Moms Bonded by Grief Juwan Bennett - Criminologist, Temple UniversityScott Charles - Cradle to Grave & Trauma Outreach Coordinator, Temple UniversityAnton Moore - Unity in the Community Including:Dorothy Johnson-Speight - Mothers in Charge Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller - Pastor, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church